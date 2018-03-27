P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.56% of P H Glatfelter worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 58.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.68, a P/E ratio of 122.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. P H Glatfelter Co has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. P H Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that P H Glatfelter Co will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 305.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. P H Glatfelter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

P H Glatfelter Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company is a manufacturer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. The Company operates through three business units: Composite Fibers, Advanced Airlaid Materials and Specialty Papers. Its Composite Fibers business unit is engaged in the sale of single-serve tea and coffee filtration papers, non-woven wallcovering materials, metallized papers, composite laminates papers, and various technically special papers, including substrates for electrical applications.

