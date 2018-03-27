Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Stock Price

News stories about Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Premier Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0520723914144 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

PPBI stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,851.96, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray set a $55.00 price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In related news, COO Tom Rice sold 22,036 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $942,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward Earl Wilcox sold 21,261 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $946,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,269 over the last ninety days. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Company’s principal business is attracting deposits from small and middle market businesses and consumers and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in commercial business loans and various types of commercial real estate (CRE) loans.

