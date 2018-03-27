PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Receives $35.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE PAGS) traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 446,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,182. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd is a provider of financial technology solution company. The Company is focused primarily on micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, In-person payments via POS devices that we sell to clients, free digital accounts, and withdrawing account balances.

