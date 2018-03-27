Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The network technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $542.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.86.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.44. 1,537,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,407. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $107.31 and a 1 year high of $191.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16,694.34, a P/E ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.74, for a total value of $373,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,645 shares in the company, valued at $29,905,268.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,960 shares of company stock valued at $58,630,739. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

