Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $294,000 in Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) Stock

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15,163.23, a P/E ratio of 836.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $104.66.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

