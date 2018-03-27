Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

STWD stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $5,468.11, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.55% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.15%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through three business segments: Real estate lending (the Lending Segment), which engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments; Real estate investing and servicing (the Investing and Servicing Segment), which includes a servicing business in the United States that manages and works out problem assets; an investment business that selectively acquires and manages unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade rated CMBS, and a mortgage loan business, and Real estate property (the Property Segment), which engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties.

