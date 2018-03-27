Paloma Partners Management Co Has $846,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,539,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,376,000 after buying an additional 345,964 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,396,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after purchasing an additional 202,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 636.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 38,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.51. 724,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,813. The firm has a market cap of $28,599.80, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 59,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $4,574,733.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon D. Garrett sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $2,003,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,245. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

