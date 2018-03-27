Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 11,588 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,969,000 after buying an additional 1,003,366 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,453,000 after buying an additional 445,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,482,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after buying an additional 184,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $18,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

ALNY stock opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13,787.75, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 545.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Mason sold 36,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $4,835,274.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,097,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,144 shares of company stock worth $32,253,462. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

