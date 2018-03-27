Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of Pan American Silver worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pan American Silver by 38.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Pan American Silver by 32.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

PAAS stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,482.12, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $226.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

