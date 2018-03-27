Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $7.66 million and $6,219.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FORCE (FOR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pandacoin is digitalpandacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is not currently possible to purchase Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

