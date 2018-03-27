Pandora Media (P) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

Media headlines about Pandora Media (NYSE:P) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pandora Media earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the Internet radio service an impact score of 45.7860480772572 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have commented on P shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $7.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Pandora Media from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Shares of P stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Pandora Media has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $1,302.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.38.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 111.95% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Pandora Media’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Pandora Media will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Gerbitz sold 10,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $51,384.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,099.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO John Trimble sold 12,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $64,383.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,497 shares of company stock valued at $230,670 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

