Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisor and operator of the Take ‘N’ Bake pizza chain in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise and International. In addition to scratch-made pizzas, the company offers a growing menu of grab ‘n’ go items, including salads, sides and desserts. Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Papa Murphy’s stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.32. 24,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66, a PE ratio of -532.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.14. Papa Murphy’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Papa Murphy’s had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Papa Murphy’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Papa Murphy’s news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp bought 58,438 shares of Papa Murphy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $286,930.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 292,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,307. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa Murphy’s during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Papa Murphy’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa Murphy’s during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa Murphy’s by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa Murphy’s during the fourth quarter worth $834,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. As of May 10, 2017, it operated approximately 1,500 stores franchised and corporate-owned pizza stores in 39 states, Canada, and United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

