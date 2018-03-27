Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Parker-Hannifin (PH) Stock Price

News stories about Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Parker-Hannifin earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2800607740985 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

Shares of PH stock traded down $4.26 on Tuesday, hitting $170.36. 1,386,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,108. The company has a market capitalization of $22,517.13, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $151.17 and a 12 month high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,109 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total value of $384,091.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,149 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.24, for a total transaction of $211,691.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $780,753 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/parker-hannifin-ph-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.