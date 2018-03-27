Patientory Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.93 Million (CRYPTO:PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Patientory has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC, Liqui and Bittrex. Patientory has a total market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00704692 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012741 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00141951 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00183296 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory.

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

