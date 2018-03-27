Paychex (PAYX) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

PAYX stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,472. The firm has a market cap of $22,172.52, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.99 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 34,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $2,364,371.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,102.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $682,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,461.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 944,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,656,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 473,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,494,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,029,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,718,000 after buying an additional 78,937 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

