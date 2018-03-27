Paypal (PYPL) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paypal from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paypal from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

PYPL stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,917,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,892,502. The company has a market cap of $91,740.23, a PE ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Paypal has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $86.32.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William J. Ready sold 60,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $4,660,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 50,977 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,959,893.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,857,073.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,413 shares of company stock valued at $15,348,028. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Paypal by 68.4% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 382,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,268 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Paypal by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

