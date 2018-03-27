PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) Price Hits $0.68

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $56.48 million and $42,128.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00008511 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002806 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00736531 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012401 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00146697 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00193672 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

