Mitie (MTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Mitie (LON:MTO) in a research note published on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a GBX 179 ($2.47) target price on the stock.

MTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mitie from GBX 300 ($4.14) to GBX 270 ($3.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Mitie in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Mitie in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.14) target price on shares of Mitie in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 223.17 ($3.08).

Shares of Mitie stock opened at GBX 152.40 ($2.11) on Friday. Mitie has a 52 week low of GBX 147.90 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 313.50 ($4.33). The stock has a market cap of $582.57 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -896.47.

About Mitie

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Property Management, and Healthcare. It offers cleaning and environmental services, such as pest control, landscaping, and gritting services; and integrated security products and services, such as security personnel, remote monitoring, mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

