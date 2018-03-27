Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a $61.85 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $73.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.81.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $4,576.63, a P/E ratio of 139.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Pegasystems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $239.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Pegasystems news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $195,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,372 shares in the company, valued at $173,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,329 shares of company stock worth $1,526,648 over the last three months. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 792.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/pegasystems-pega-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-wedbush-updated.html.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses and supports software applications for marketing, sales and onboarding, and customer service needs. The Company also offers software applications built on the Pega platform. Its software is designed to assist clients in building, deploying and evolving enterprise applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.