Pennon Group (PNN) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a research report report published on Friday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 690 ($9.53) price target on the stock.

PNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.88) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Pennon Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 870 ($12.02) to GBX 840 ($11.61) in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 749 ($10.35) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 890 ($12.30) to GBX 790 ($10.91) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pennon Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 837.90 ($11.58).

Shares of Pennon Group (PNN) opened at GBX 583.40 ($8.06) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,540.00 and a PE ratio of 1,325.91. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 600.23 ($8.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 947.23 ($13.09).

In related news, insider Helen Barrett-Hague sold 263 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($10.57), for a total value of £2,011.95 ($2,779.70). Insiders purchased 66 shares of company stock valued at $42,784 over the last quarter.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc is an environmental infrastructure company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, which include South West Water Limited, Bournemouth Water Limited and Viridor Limited. The Company’s segments include Water and Waste management. Its water business comprises the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water Limited and the regulated water services undertaken by Bournemouth Water Limited.

