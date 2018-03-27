Pennsylvania Trust Co Buys 277 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $15.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,571.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,895. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $850.10 and a 1 year high of $1,617.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $724,011.38, a P/E ratio of 254.84, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total transaction of $795,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at $9,553,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,460.00 price objective (up from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,477.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

