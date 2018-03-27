California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,125 Shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share worth $20,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12,252.57, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc. Ordinary Share will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS started coverage on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In related news, CFO John L. Stauch sold 2,392 shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $168,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share Company Profile

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

