Perry Ellis International (PERY) versus G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Critical Survey

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ: PERY) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perry Ellis International and G-III Apparel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perry Ellis International $874.85 million 0.46 $56.65 million $3.66 7.03 G-III Apparel Group $2.81 billion 0.64 $62.12 million $1.25 29.28

G-III Apparel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Perry Ellis International. Perry Ellis International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G-III Apparel Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Perry Ellis International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Perry Ellis International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Perry Ellis International has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G-III Apparel Group has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perry Ellis International and G-III Apparel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perry Ellis International 6.48% 9.55% 5.47% G-III Apparel Group 2.21% 7.57% 3.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Perry Ellis International and G-III Apparel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perry Ellis International 0 2 4 0 2.67 G-III Apparel Group 1 4 6 0 2.45

Perry Ellis International currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.55%. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.71%. Given Perry Ellis International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perry Ellis International is more favorable than G-III Apparel Group.

Summary

Perry Ellis International beats G-III Apparel Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc. designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products and accessories. The company operates through Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing segments. It offers men's wear, such as career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, activewear, and accessories; and women's wear, including dresses, sportswear, swimwear, activewear, and accessories. The company provides its products under various brands comprising Ben Hogan, Cubavera, Farah, Grand Slam, Jantzen, Laundry by Shelli Segal, Original Penguin by Munsingwear, Perry Ellis, Rafaella, and Savane. It also licenses the Callaway Golf, PGA TOUR, and Jack Nicklaus brands for golf apparel; the Jag brand for swimwear and cover-ups; and the Nike brand for swimwear and accessories, as well as Pro Player, John Henry, and Gotcha brands. The company distributes its products to wholesale customers that represent various levels of retail distribution, including luxury stores, department stores, national and regional chain stores, mass merchants, specialty stores, sporting goods stores, the corporate wear market, and e-commerce, as well as clubs and independent retailers. As of April 1, 2017, it operated 38 Perry Ellis, 14 Original Penguin, and 2 multi-brand retail outlet stores located primarily in upscale retail outlet malls in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico; and 2 Perry Ellis, 2 Cubavera, 12 Original Penguin, and 1 multi-brand full price retail stores located in upscale demographic markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Supreme International Corporation and changed its name to Perry Ellis International, Inc. in 1999. Perry Ellis International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. The Company’s owned brands include Donna Karan, DKNY, DKNY Jeans, Vilebrequin, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, Eliza J, Black Rivet and Jessica Howard. It has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, it has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and National Hockey League. It also operates retail stores under the Donna Karan, Wilsons Leather, Bass, G.H. Bass & Co., Vilebrequin and Calvin Klein Performance names.

