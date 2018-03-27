FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Director Peter Joseph Marshall Acquires 210,000 Shares

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Director Peter Joseph Marshall acquired 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00.

FPX Nickel Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.14.

FPX Nickel Company Profile

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

