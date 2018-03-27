Peter Sg Corsa Sells 51,700 Shares of At Home Group Inc (HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 51,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,674,563.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Sg Corsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 5,750 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $169,625.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 7,850 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $243,350.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 5,750 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $172,902.50.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Peter Sg Corsa sold 13,600 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $425,952.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Peter Sg Corsa sold 9,000 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $297,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 67,600 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $2,215,928.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Peter Sg Corsa sold 13,600 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $421,056.00.

HOME stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,124. At Home Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,910.35, a PE ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.85.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. At Home Group had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $293.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in At Home Group by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in At Home Group by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.65.

About At Home Group

At Home Group, Inc is a home decor superstore. The Company is focused on providing a range of assortment of products for any room, in any style, for any budget. As of July 30, 2016, the Company offered over 50,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) throughout its stores. As of July 30, 2016, the Company’s store base is consisted of 115 format stores across 29 states and 65 markets, averaging approximately 120,000 square feet per store.

