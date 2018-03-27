Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s 10th Largest Position

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 257,156 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $100,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Herndon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205,314.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. Pfizer’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $64,676.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Lankler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

