PFS Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 290,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,000. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 240,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 325,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 54,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,355,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 693,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,920. The company has a market cap of $4,470.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.34%.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

