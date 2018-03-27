PFS Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 63,846 iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF)

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,000. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd accounts for about 1.2% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 600,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,661. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $101.46 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a market cap of $8,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of -0.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1593 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

