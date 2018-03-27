PGT Innovations (PGTI) & Its Peers Financial Survey

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) is one of 82 public companies in the “BUILDING PRODS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PGT Innovations to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PGT Innovations and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PGT Innovations 7.80% 20.52% 6.92% PGT Innovations Competitors 5.14% 38.42% 5.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PGT Innovations and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PGT Innovations $511.08 million $39.83 million 24.42 PGT Innovations Competitors $3.38 billion $212.40 million 3.53

PGT Innovations’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PGT Innovations. PGT Innovations is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PGT Innovations and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PGT Innovations 0 2 5 0 2.71 PGT Innovations Competitors 425 1954 2234 97 2.43

PGT Innovations currently has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential downside of 6.38%. As a group, “BUILDING PRODS” companies have a potential upside of 11.99%. Given PGT Innovations’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PGT Innovations has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

PGT Innovations has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PGT Innovations’ competitors have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of PGT Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of shares of all “BUILDING PRODS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of PGT Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “BUILDING PRODS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PGT Innovations competitors beat PGT Innovations on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc., formerly PGT, Inc., is a manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company’s brands include CGI, PGT Windows + Doors and WinDoor. CGI serves residential and commercial markets in both new and existing construction. CGI manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Miami, Florida. PGT Custom Windows + Doors is a manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant glass products. The Company’s manufacturing, glass plant, and delivery facilities are located in North Venice, Florida. WinDoor serves five-star resorts, luxury high-rise condominiums and mansions along the United States coastline. WinDoor’s aluminum and vinyl products come in an array of expansive sizes, custom colors, and configurations. WinDoor manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Orlando, Florida.

