Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Headlines about Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Phibro Animal Health earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.1231321333362 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

PAHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,553.38, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $106,504.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean J. Warras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,056 shares of company stock valued at $10,495,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Phibro) is a global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. The Company operates in three segments, which include Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products. The Company offers various products, which include Animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, vaccines, nutritional specialty products and mineral nutrition products.

