Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Position Lowered by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.1% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $5,973,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. TheStreet downgraded Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148,535.38, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

