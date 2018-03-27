Phocas Financial Corp. Has $11.17 Million Stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,770 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.27% of IBERIABANK worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IBERIABANK by 263.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 30,442 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKC stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.55. 80,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,151.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. IBERIABANK Corp has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $290.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray set a $95.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Iberia Capital cut IBERIABANK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.27.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

