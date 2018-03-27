Phoenixcoin Market Cap Hits $548,271.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $548,271.00 and $10,266.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.04722470 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00058240 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00019434 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00588895 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00077920 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00046127 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037999 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 65,129,963 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

