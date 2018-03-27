Pier Capital LLC Has $5.38 Million Stake in Catalent (CTLT)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its position in Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Catalent worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $5,252.76, a PE ratio of 71.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. Catalent has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $606.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.05 million. Catalent had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

In other Catalent news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $379,627.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

