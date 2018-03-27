Omnicell Technologies (OMCL) Shares Bought by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Omnicell Technologies (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Omnicell Technologies worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,701,000 after purchasing an additional 187,069 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,927,000 after buying an additional 174,607 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell Technologies by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after buying an additional 367,687 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,612,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 530,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell Technologies in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Omnicell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

OMCL stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Omnicell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,634.71, a P/E ratio of 247.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicell Technologies (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Omnicell Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $198.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell Technologies will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell Technologies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $25,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $361,903.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 224,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,147.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicell Technologies

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

