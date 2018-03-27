Pier Capital LLC Invests $5.94 Million in Apptio Inc (APTI)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 252,657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Apptio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apptio by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,617,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,872,000 after acquiring an additional 604,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apptio by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 155,821 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Apptio by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 668,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 71,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apptio by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 359,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apptio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTI stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Apptio Inc has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,224.76, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of -0.19.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Apptio Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apptio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apptio from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apptio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Apptio news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $186,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,503,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 572,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,561,829 over the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc is a provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions. The Company’s cloud-based platform and software as a service (SaaS) applications enable information technology (IT) leaders to analyze, optimize and plan technology investments, and benchmark the financial and operational performance against peers.

