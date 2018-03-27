PizzaCoin Price Reaches $0.0012 (PIZZA)

PizzaCoin (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One PizzaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PizzaCoin has a market cap of $1,717.00 and $67.00 worth of PizzaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PizzaCoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00039891 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PizzaCoin Profile

PizzaCoin (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. PizzaCoin’s total supply is 10,127,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,917 coins. PizzaCoin’s official website is pizzacoin.net.

PizzaCoin Coin Trading

PizzaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy PizzaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PizzaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PizzaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

