Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, MPI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $15,874.76, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.37.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

