Playkey 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,202.00 (CRYPTO:PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00004043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta and Mercatox. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $16,202.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Playkey

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,631,512 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

