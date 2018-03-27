PLDT (PHI) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.02

News headlines about PLDT (NYSE:PHI) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PLDT earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.5382459603084 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PLDT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 87,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $5,971.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc, formerly Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT), is a telecommunications service provider in the Philippines. The Company operates through three business segments: Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. The Company, through its business segments, offers a range of telecommunications services across the Philippines’ fiber optic backbone and wireless and fixed line networks.

