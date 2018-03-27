PLNcoin (PLNC) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. PLNcoin has a market capitalization of $27,649.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLNcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00045766 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001977 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,703.30 or 3.17737000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00140953 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003702 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002021 BTC.

PLNcoin Coin Profile

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official website is www.plncoin.org.

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

