Pluton Reaches Market Cap of $6.50 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Pluton token can now be purchased for about $7.64 or 0.00094975 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui and EtherDelta. Pluton has a total market cap of $6.50 million and $201.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002774 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00718929 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012600 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00144256 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00192950 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton’s genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC and Liqui. It is not possible to buy Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

