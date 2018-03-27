Polymath Network (POLY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $139,634.00

Polymath Network (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Polymath Network has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Polymath Network has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $139,634.00 worth of Polymath Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath Network token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00009258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.01756430 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004812 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015455 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001279 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Polymath Network Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Polymath Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Polymath Network’s official Twitter account is @polybitco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath Network is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath Network is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath Network is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Network Token Trading

Polymath Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, IDEX, ForkDelta, DDEX and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Polymath Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath Network must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

