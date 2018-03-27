Polymath Hits Market Cap of $91.50 Million (CRYPTO:POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00004794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $91.50 million and $566,939.00 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.01749190 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008030 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015313 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00022730 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002320 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,999,750 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybit is a proof of work scrypt based alternative crypto currency with a 10% premine and a block time target of 3 minutes, a hard cap of 150 million units and a difficulty retargetting every 24 hours. The website URL is inactive at the time of writing. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.