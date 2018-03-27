PopularCoin (POP) Market Capitalization Hits $803,058.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $803,058.00 and $808.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.01743450 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004833 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015606 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001284 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00648854 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,430,479,879 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PopularCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.