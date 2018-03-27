Populous Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Populous has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for $14.64 or 0.00186518 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Radar Relay, Mercatox and Kucoin. Populous has a total market capitalization of $541.75 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002791 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00725722 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012742 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00149368 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00032542 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,004,027 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Binance, Mercatox, Token Store, OKEx and Kucoin. It is not possible to buy Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Populous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.