Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Share Price

News headlines about Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.7294392146678 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

RPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $940.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. equities analysts anticipate that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management, redevelopment, development and operation of retail shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed multi-anchored shopping centers in 12 metropolitan markets in the United States.

