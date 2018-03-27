Post (POST) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Post (NYSE:POST) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Post earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5861257914123 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

POST stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,033. The company has a market capitalization of $4,990.56, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.03. Post has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts expect that Post will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vertical Group upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered their target price on Post from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

In related news, CFO Jeff A. Zadoks bought 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $99,174.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $562,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Stiritz bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,199,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,693. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

