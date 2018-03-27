PoSW Coin (CRYPTO:POSW) Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week

PoSW Coin (CURRENCY:POSW) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One PoSW Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002797 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, PoSW Coin has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. PoSW Coin has a market cap of $9.69 million and $11,750.00 worth of PoSW Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00600000 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004880 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003784 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00084688 BTC.

About PoSW Coin

PoSW Coin (POSW) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. PoSW Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,100,000 coins. PoSW Coin’s official message board is posw.io/blog. PoSW Coin’s official Twitter account is @POSWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. PoSW Coin’s official website is posw.io.

Buying and Selling PoSW Coin

PoSW Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy PoSW Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoSW Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PoSW Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

