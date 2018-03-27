PowerShare Buyback Achievers Fund (NASDAQ:PKW) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

PowerShare Buyback Achievers Fund (NASDAQ:PKW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0763 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

PKW stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. PowerShare Buyback Achievers Fund has a fifty-two week low of $50.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

About PowerShare Buyback Achievers Fund

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

